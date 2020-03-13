Friday, March 13, 2020

26th Annual ACC Chili Cook-Off

The ACC Chili Cook-Off will take place Friday, March 13, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm at the Morganton Community House (120 North King Street). A BARGAIN PRICED $7.00 ticket buys all-you-can-eat chili with ALL the fixin’s, cornbread, salad, desert and drink! (If you're busy, you can get it to go!). Tickets go on sale in February.

Where Are Tickets Available?

Tickets are now available online ($7/ticket + $1 online processing fee)! You may purchase your ticket in person at the Main Street Office, 112 B. W. Union Street, from DDA Board Members beginning in February and are available the day of the event at the door (cash or check only). $7/ticket