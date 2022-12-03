25th Annual Santa on the Chimney

× Expand Chimney Rock Management Santa coming down the Chimney!

Chimney Rock has become Santa’s favorite place to train for his big night of deliveries. After a long summer, what better place to prepare and stay in shape than on one of the world’s largest chimneys at Chimney Rock State Park? Write a letter to Santa, enjoy live holiday music, hot cocoa, cookies, photo ops with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and meet live Park animal ambassadors. The event is from 11am to 2pm both Saturdays, 12/3 and 12/10.