× Expand Gainesville Theatre Alliance Gainesville Theatre Alliance presents THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, Apr 12-20 at UNG-Gainesville's Ed Cabell Theatre

Gainesville Theatre Alliance presents THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, music & lyrics by William Finn, book by Rachel Sheinkin, conceived by Rebecca Feldman, Apr 12-20 at UNG-Gainesville's Ed Cabell Theatre, inside the Performing Arts building. The show is sponsored by the Melvin Douglas & Victoria Kay Ivester Foundation.

Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience. Recommended for ages 15+.

Gainesville Theatre Alliance is a one-of-a-kind, nationally-recognized collaboration between the University of North Georgia and Brenau University.

For tickets or more information, visit GainesvilleTheatreAlliance.org or call the GTA Box Office at 678-717-3624.