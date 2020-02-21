25th Annual Bluegrass First Class Festival

In an intimate, up close and personal setting, this event features many nationally known performers. Many of the area’s finest musicians from the hot local bluegrass scene, along with new, up and coming bands, will be on hand for an unparalleled weekend of superb music performances. In addition to the Main Stage shows, many artists will entertain audiences in the cozy Showcase Stage, providing fans with an opportunity to listen to the music of these musicians in a close, intimate setting.