Come out for the Morganton Downtown Development Association's 25th Annual ACC Chili Cook-Off!

Get set and get ready for the annual ACC Chili Cook-Off presented by Farm Bureau Insurance. The event will take place Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm at the Morganton Community House (120 North King Street in beautiful Downtown Morganton, NC). A BARGAIN PRICED $7.00 ticket buys all-you-can-eat chili with ALL the fixin’s, cornbread, salad, desert and drink! (If you're busy, you can get it to go!). The ACC Tournament will be showed live on a giant screen throughout the event! Tickets go on sale February 1st.

Where Are Tickets Available?

Tickets are now available online ($7/ticket + $1 online processing fee)! Beginning February 1st you may purchase your ticket in person at the Main Street Office, 112 B. W. Union Street, from MDDA Board Members and are available the day of the event at the door (cash or check only). $7/ticket