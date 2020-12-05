23rd Annual Santa on the Chimney

Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park 431 Main St, Chimney Rock, North Carolina 28720

Since 1997, Santa has visited Chimney Rock to train for his big night of deliveries. There’s no way Santa could make it down so many chimneys without practice. What better place to prepare and stay in shape than on one of the world’s largest chimneys at Chimney Rock State Park? Make your list and bring it to Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy live holiday music, hot cocoa, cookies and meet live Park animal ambassadors. Join us for this memorable event on Dec. 5th & 12th, from 11am - 2pm. More information at ChimneyRockPark.com.

Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park 431 Main St, Chimney Rock, North Carolina 28720
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Vacation & Holiday
8286259611
