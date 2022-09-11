21st Georgia Infantry- Civil War Encampment

to

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144

Historic Area

Get up-close and personal with history. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War Encampment as you interact with the 21st Georgia Infantry. Watch as they perform the daily tasks of the Confederate soldiers. Activities may include recruitment and enlistment ceremonies, unit drills, weapons demonstrations, and camp cooking.

$10/car parking fee.

Info

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
540-592-3556
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 21st Georgia Infantry- Civil War Encampment - 2022-09-11 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 21st Georgia Infantry- Civil War Encampment - 2022-09-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 21st Georgia Infantry- Civil War Encampment - 2022-09-11 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 21st Georgia Infantry- Civil War Encampment - 2022-09-11 10:00:00 ical