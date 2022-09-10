21st Georgia Infantry- Civil War Encampment

× Expand facebook.com/21stGACoB 21st Georgia Company B

Sept. 10, 2022. 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Sept. 11, 2022. 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Historic Area

Get up-close and personal with history. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War Encampment as you interact with the 21st Georgia Infantry. Watch as they perform the daily tasks of the Confederate soldiers. Activities may include recruitment and enlistment ceremonies, unit drills, weapons demonstrations, and camp cooking.

$10/car parking fee.