21st Georgia Infantry - Civil War Encampment
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
21st Georgia Infantry reenactors
Historic Area.
Get up-close and personal with history. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War Encampment. Interact with the 21st Georgia Infantry as they perform daily tasks of the Confederate soldiers. Activities may include recruitment and enlistment ceremonies, unit drills, weapons demonstrations, and camp cooking.
$10/car parking fee.
Info
History, Kids & Family, Outdoor