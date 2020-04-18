21st Blue Ridge Kite Festival
Roanoke County's Green Hill Park 2501 Green Hill Park Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24153
The 21st annual Kite Festival held in Green Hill Park is a favorite springtime day of outdoor family fun! This event offers free admission, free parking, free children’s t-shirts, and free kites to the first 1,000 children attending with an adult. Awesome colors and shapes paint the skies as kites take flight. The result is a breath-taking sight that shouldn’t be missed. Each year folks return to explore and participate in kiting activities, take a brief kite flying lesson or just relax and watch the show. Food and craft vendors are also on site for everyone’s enjoyment.
Info
Roanoke County's Green Hill Park 2501 Green Hill Park Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24153