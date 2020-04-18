21st Blue Ridge Kite Festival

The 21st annual Kite Festival held in Green Hill Park is a favorite springtime day of outdoor family fun! This event offers free admission, free parking, free children’s t-shirts, and free kites to the first 1,000 children attending with an adult. Awesome colors and shapes paint the skies as kites take flight. The result is a breath-taking sight that shouldn’t be missed. Each year folks return to explore and participate in kiting activities, take a brief kite flying lesson or just relax and watch the show. Food and craft vendors are also on site for everyone’s enjoyment.