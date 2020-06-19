Rudy Fest would like to invite you to our 2020 Bluegrass Festival at our new location on top of Poppy Mountain in Morehead, KY. Come & and join OUR FAMILY for the 20th annual Rudy Fest Bluegrass Festival on the infamous Poppy Mountain and enjoy 5 days of Bluegrass Music with some of the top artists in the business. We will treat you so many ways you will have to like one of 'em and always remember.