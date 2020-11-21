20th Annual Mistletoe Market

North Georgia Technical College 121 Meeks Ave, Blairsville, Georgia 30512

Indoor Arts & Crafts Show held on November 23rd from 9-4 and November 24th from 11-4 at the North Georgia Technical College Blairsville.  Local and regional vendors showcasing their handmade creations which include wood crafts, jewelry,  pottery, and soap to name a few items.  Admission is free and there will be a light lunch available for purchase. 

Info

North Georgia Technical College 121 Meeks Ave, Blairsville, Georgia 30512
706-896-0932
