20th Annual Mistletoe Market
North Georgia Technical College 121 Meeks Ave, Blairsville, Georgia 30512
Indoor Arts & Crafts Show held on November 23rd from 9-4 and November 24th from 11-4 at the North Georgia Technical College Blairsville. Local and regional vendors showcasing their handmade creations which include wood crafts, jewelry, pottery, and soap to name a few items. Admission is free and there will be a light lunch available for purchase.

