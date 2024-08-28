2024 Highland County Fair
Highland County, VA Highland County, Virginia
Join us at the Highland County Fair in Virginia!
There’s no shortage of family fun and excitement at one of Virginia’s oldest fairs. Traditionally held over Labor Day weekend, the multi-day fair features a kickoff horse show, parade, carnival rides, games, demolition derby, truck and tractor pulls, live entertainment and so much more.
Learn more at https://highlandcountyfairva.com/!
