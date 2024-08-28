2024 Highland County Fair

There’s no shortage of family fun and excitement at one of Virginia’s oldest fairs. Traditionally held over Labor Day weekend, the multi-day fair features a kickoff horse show, parade, carnival rides, games, demolition derby, truck and tractor pulls, live entertainment and so much more.

Learn more at https://highlandcountyfairva.com/!

