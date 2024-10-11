2024 Hands & Harvest Festival

Highland County, VA Highland County, Virginia

Celebrate the beauty and bounty of fall with the annual Hands & Harvest Festival in beautiful Highland County, Virginia!

Visit www.highlandcounty.org/hands-harvest-festival/ for the full schedule of this 3-day event.

Enjoy a Harvest Trail with tours of farms and maple sugar camps where you can taste freshly-cooked apple butter and freshly-pressed cider. Shop unique, one-of-a-kind gifts from arts & crafts vendors, watch artist demonstrations, enjoy live entertainment, experience the 5K Fall Color Run, climb over 100 steps up the Sounding Knob Fire Tower for breathtaking views, and take part in so much more for the entire family!

Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Vacation & Holiday
540-468-2550
