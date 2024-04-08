2024 Eclipse Adventure Day
Nantahala Outdoor Center 13077 US-19, Bryson City, North Carolina 28713
Join NOC for an adventure and to view the solar eclipse! Choose a guided Nantahala rafting trip, mountain top zip line, or guided hike to Wesser Fire Tower with special eclipse viewing and glasses!
Stop by Big Wesser or Rivers End Restaurant for food and drink specials.
