Explore the Crooked Run Valley and Sky Meadows State Park with Bishop's Events 5K and 10K races. Get rejuvenated as you traverse through the meadows, pastures, and woodlands of Sky Meadows State Park, located in the scenic Crooked Run Valley. The 10K starts at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5K at 8:45 a.m.

Registration Fees:

5K – $30, until May 31($35)

10K – $45, until May 31 ($50)

*** Price will increase on race morning by $5 for each distance.

All runners receive a finisher’s medal, technical (drifit) event shirt, and a chip-timed event. T-shirts guaranteed to runners registered before May 29. We will order extra t-shirts for those who register after that date, but it is on a first-come-first-served basis.

Race benefits the Friends of Sky Meadows (https://www.friendsofskymeadows.org/), who support park programming. For more information and to register, visit Bishop's Events online at https://bishopsevents.com/event/2024-crooked-run-valley-5k-10k/.