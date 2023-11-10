FILM FEST KNOX is an international film festival in Knoxville, Tennessee, hosted by Visit Knoxville and the Visit Knoxville Film Office in partnership with Regal and The Public Cinema. The inaugural edition of the festival will be held November 10-12, 2023.

FILM FEST KNOX aims to create a space for cinema as an art form. We invite discerning moviegoers, film professionals, and passionate audiences to engage in meaningful discussions, celebrate talented filmmakers, and foster connections within the industry. The festival is held at the Regal Riviera in downtown Knoxville, a vibrant, walkable area.

FILM FEST KNOX showcases a wide spectrum of films, while placing a special emphasis on American Regional Cinema. In collaboration with Regal, we present the highly anticipated 6-film American Regional Film Competition. This unique showcase sheds light on exceptional works produced outside the traditional production centers of Los Angeles and New York.

The winner of the American Regional Cinema competition will be awarded an Oscar-qualifying run by Regal.

In addition to our film screenings, FILM FEST KNOX offers an array of engaging events. Join us for parties, insightful panels, and exclusive private receptions honoring our esteemed guest filmmakers. We take great pleasure in acknowledging the invaluable contributions of film's creative producers, often overlooked yet vital to the success of a project.