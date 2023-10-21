2023 Apple Harvest Festival

Downtown Waynesville Main Street, Waynesville, North Carolina 28786

Named one of the “10 Best Fall Harvest Festivals in the Nation”, this annual street festival in charming downtown Waynesville is a delicious way to enjoy the tastes of the fall season. This premier arts and crafts event celebrates apples and the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains. Stroll the historic Main Street filled with vendors and a wide variety of shops and restaurants. Admission is free.

Crafts, Festivals & Fairs
