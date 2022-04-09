2022 Spring Valley View Hard Cider Challenge 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon

× Expand wikimedia Runners

Come enjoy the challenging routes of Sky Meadows State Park and Valley View Farm, home of the Gnarled Orchard. These courses are knotty, knot nice at the farm as they are a mix of cross country, trail, and hills! Parking and course start and finish are at Valley View Farm, 1550 Leeds Manor Rd, Delaplane, VA 20144. To see what else Valley View Farm has to offer, visit https://www.valleyviewva.com/.

Runners receive: A glass of cider, wine or mead from Valley View, Finisher’s Medal, Technical (Drifit) Event Shirt, and A Chip Timed Event. Runners may also redeem their drink ticket for sweet cider, juice or soda.

Walkers and leashed pets are welcome to attend this event. Now offering a virtual run option for those who cannot make it on race day. You will receive a medal.

Proceeds benefit the Friends of Sky Meadows.

For more details or to register, please visit Bishop's Event online at https://bishopsevents.com/event/2022-spring-valley-view-hard-cider-challenge-5k-10k-half/.

Registration Fees

5k – $30, until March 31 ($35)

10k – $45, until March 31 ($50)

Half – $60, until March 31 ($65)