2022 Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival

Bloomin' Good Times in 2022

Our 95th Festival in 2022 promises the return of fan-favorite events and a more traditional festival. The 95th theme artwork was once again designed by the Festival’s talented graphic designer, Erik Zimmerman, of White Spider, Inc. The artwork and its message reflect the grand return of festivalgoer favorites including crowd-filled parades, Queen Shenandoah royalty, popular celebrities, carnival games and delicious food at the midway, and marching bands filling our streets with joyful sounds that resonate the fond message that “Bloomin’ Good Times” are back. The official event and special guest lineup will be available in the Festival’s What’s New for 2022 press release series. Routine updates will be shared with Festival fans and the media in the coming weeks and months.Event tickets will go on sale in early January 2022. Tickets can be purchased in person at Festival Headquarters, by phone at (540) 662-3863 or through our new online ticketing system at www.thebloom.com. Make plans now to join us for the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® on April 22 through May 1, 2022.