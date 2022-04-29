Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and youth mentor Cal Ripken, Jr., namesake of the Ripken Experience Pigeon Forge, will lead the way in the 2022 Music in the Mountains Spring Parade on Friday, April 29. The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. on the Parkway with local and visiting marching bands, cold-air character balloons, local attraction and entertainment representatives and more! Make plans to attend this celebration of the city’s rich musical heritage and look for surprise music performances around town.