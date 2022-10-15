× Expand Cleveland County Tourism NCLivermushFestival Don't miss the 2022 Mush, Music & Mutts Festival - North Carolina’s Official Fall Liver Mush Festival on Saturday, October 15th in Shelby, NC!

Mark your calendars for the 2022 Mush, Music & Mutts Festival - North Carolina’s Official Fall Liver Mush Festival on Saturday, October 15th from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm in beautiful Uptown Shelby! Recognized in regional and national media including Andrew Zimmern's Bizarre Foods, this festival celebrates the unique regional delicacy and local food staple known as liver mush.

Festival highlights include a liver mush eating contest, recipe contest and cookoff, live music, and more than 80 craft, food, and beverage vendors. Featured partner RollOver Pets presents the "Mutts" portion with a pet costume contest and parade, K9 demo and trick shows, musical sit contests and more!

Enjoy freshly prepared liver mush sandwiches and dishes proudly served by local producers of this well-loved "delicacy"! Other featured partners and sponsors include Ingles, Cornerstone Dental Associates, Greenbrook Design, and the Earl Scruggs Center.

Free to attend, pets welcome, and fun for the whole family! Learn more at: https://www.eventeny.com/events/mush-music-mutts-festival-2022-2488/