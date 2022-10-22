2022 Appalachian Brew, Stew & Que Festival
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds Hiawassee, Georgia
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds
Appalachian Brew, Stew & Que Festival
The 2022 Appalachian Brew, Stew, & Que Festival brings you great craft breweries from Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina & Alabama. There will also be delicious food from area restaurants, regional arts & crafts, and lots of Appalachian & Americana music!
*Sign up to be a volunteer and receive free admission after your shift and all the beer samples you want! Please call Jane at 678-493-0054
Tickets are:
$40 at the gate or
$35 in advance online.
63+ Breweries
Unlimited Tasting
Souvenir Glass
Music and Vendors
*Food is an additional fee - See vendor list below for dining selections
Shuttle services to the campgrounds and hotels will be available.