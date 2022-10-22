× Expand Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds Appalachian Brew, Stew & Que Festival

The 2022 Appalachian Brew, Stew, & Que Festival brings you great craft breweries from Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina & Alabama. There will also be delicious food from area restaurants, regional arts & crafts, and lots of Appalachian & Americana music!

*Sign up to be a volunteer and receive free admission after your shift and all the beer samples you want! Please call Jane at 678-493-0054

Tickets are:

$40 at the gate or

$35 in advance online.

63+ Breweries

Unlimited Tasting

Souvenir Glass

Music and Vendors

*Food is an additional fee - See vendor list below for dining selections

Shuttle services to the campgrounds and hotels will be available.