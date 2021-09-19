2021 Gnarled Orchard Hard Cider Challenge 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon

× Expand wikimedia Runners at Sky Meadows

Come enjoy the challenging routes at Sky Meadows State Park and Valley View Farm, home of the Gnarled Orchard. These courses are knotty, knot nice at the farm as they are a mix of cross country, trail, and hills! Walkers and leashed pets are welcome to attend this event. Race proceeds benefit the Friends of Sky Meadows.

Registration Fees:

5k - $30, until August 31 ($35)

10k - $45, until August 31 ($50)

Half - $60, until August 31 ($65)

Racers should park at neighboring Valley View Farm located at 1550 Leeds Manor Rd. Delaplane, VA 20144. To register for the race, please visit Bishop's Events webpage: https://bishopsevents.com/event/2021-gnarled-orchard-hard-cider-challenge-5k-10k-half