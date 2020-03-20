2020 Wine Highway Week

Surrounding Blue Ridge Area , Georgia

The Winegrowers Association of Georgia is sponsoring its annual Wine Highway Week beginning Friday March 20th   through Sunday March 29th 2020.  This is a great way to see and experience the views and wonderful wines of Northeast Georgia. Our wineries offer great wines that are grown and produced here in Georgia, many of which have won local, regional, national and international awards. Member wineries and Affiliate Members will each provide their own unique open-house format, with many offering food and wine pairings, music, barrel and library wine tastings and more!

Info

Surrounding Blue Ridge Area , Georgia
