The 2020 West Virginia International Auto Show takes over the newly renovated Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center will transform into a car aficionado’s dream featuring hundreds of the latest cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs and hybrids, as well as local car clubs, test drives, kids test drive track, luxury rides and more.

From consumers to car lovers, everyone is invited to check out all the latest vehicles in a non-selling environment, talk to product specialists, inspect engines and experience the latest automotive technology and connectivity. Several new models will turn heads on the show floor.