2020 National Speleological Society Convention
Elkins, WV 101 Lough Street, Elkins, West Virginia 26241
Join the National Speleological Society for their annual national convention, as they explore some of the worlds most spectacular cave.
Based in Elkins, the estimated 1,500 attendees will enjoy educational and scientific presentations in addition to exploring the underground wilderness of the surrounding region. Interested in caving? This is a great opportunity to learn more about caves in Randolph County and around the world. All are welcome to register and attend the convention.
Info
Elkins, WV 101 Lough Street, Elkins, West Virginia 26241 View Map
Education & Learning, Leisure & Recreation