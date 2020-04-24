2020 Dogwood Arts Festival!

The 59th annual Dogwood Arts Festival will be held April 24-26, 2020 in the heart of downtown Knoxville, Tennessee. This spring celebration features a fine art market, live music, artist demonstrations, and hands-on activities for kids and adults. The Festival is located on bustling Market Square and adjoining Krutch Park set against a canvas of blossoming trees and outdoor sculptures. This long-standing tradition is supported by strong corporate, municipal, and media partners that ensure an estimated attendance of 40,000 to 50,000 people over the 3-day weekend each year.