2019 Wine Highway Week

The Winegrowers Association of Georgia is sponsoring its annual Wine Highway Week beginning Saturday March 22nd through Sunday March 31st 2019. This is a great way to see and experience the views and wonderful wines of Northeast Georgia. Our wineries offer great wines that are grown and produced here in Georgia, many of which have won local, regional, national and international awards.

There will be a $50.00 fee for each participant which will be collected at the first winery visited. Travelers will receive a “Wine Highway Week” collectors’ glass and Passport which will give them admission to ALL participating wineries at no additional charge. Be sure to keep you Passport and Collectors glass with you at all wineries visited!

Member wineries and Affiliate Members will each provide their own unique open-house format, with many offering food and wine pairings, music, barrel and library wine tastings and more!

Hours :

Fridays 12-5

Saturdays: 11-5

Sundays; 12:30-5

Monday-Thursday 1-5