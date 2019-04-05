April 5–May 3

2019 Studio Art Exhibition

Olin and Smoyer Gallery

April 12

5:30-7:30pm Opening Reception in Smoyer Gallery

May 3

12-2 pm Closing Reception in Smoyer Gallery

The annual Studio Art exhibition showcases work by Roanoke College Art Majors and Minors. Exhibited works are from the artist’s area of focus which includes ceramics, design, drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture. This exhibition represents the wide variety of media, styles, and ideas students explore in the college’s Fine Arts Department.