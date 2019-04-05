2019 Studio Art Exhibition
Roanoke College 221 College Lane , Roanoke, Virginia 24153
April 5–May 3
2019 Studio Art Exhibition
Olin and Smoyer Gallery
April 12
5:30-7:30pm Opening Reception in Smoyer Gallery
May 3
12-2 pm Closing Reception in Smoyer Gallery
The annual Studio Art exhibition showcases work by Roanoke College Art Majors and Minors. Exhibited works are from the artist’s area of focus which includes ceramics, design, drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture. This exhibition represents the wide variety of media, styles, and ideas students explore in the college’s Fine Arts Department.
Info
Roanoke College 221 College Lane , Roanoke, Virginia 24153 View Map
Art & Exhibitions