2019 Pick Along Summer Camps

Week Two - Beginners

Pick Along Summer Camp at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum provides a fun educational experience like no other. In addition to exploring the museum and learning about Bristol’s important role in the history of country music, campers learn the basics of a stringed instrument and work on projects with Radio Bristol—then apply the skills they’ve learned with live and on-air performances!

Beginner camps are designed for ages 8-14, no experience playing an instrument necessary. Returning campers who wish to re-learn the basics of an instrument or try a new instrument are also encouraged to attend.

Half and full-day options provided, plus discounts for registering multiple campers. Scholarships are also available. For more information email info@birthplaceofcountrymusic.org for more information.