19th Annual Tourism Day Celebration

Please join the I-26 West NC Welcome Center in Mars Hill for our 19th Annual Tourism Day; Friday, May 6th from 10am-2pm! Once a year, during National Tourism Week, we get the opportunity to say thank you to our travelers and loyal locals! Meet with western North Carolina attractions, such as the Swannanoa Valley Museum of History, Asheville Trolley and the Friends of the Smokies. Representatives from Haywood, Madison and Yancey counties will be able to talk about the recreation, dining and shopping opportunities in their quaint towns. And while you’re here, sit on the porch and enjoy some ice cold Cheerwine and munch on some NC Peanuts. Come on out to the welcome center at 6178 Interstate 26 in Mars Hill with a picnic and stay the whole day! If you need more information, please call us at (828)689-4257. We hope to see you there!