1927 SOCIETY CONCERT: MERLEFEST ON THE ROAD

Merlefest on the Road makes a stop at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum for an intimate 1927 Society Concert experience featuring live music from The Way Down Wanderers, The Barefoot Movement, and Andy May. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and adult beverages included.

Date: Friday, February 23, 2018

Doors Open: 6:30 p.m. (Heavy hors d’oeuvres and adult beverages included.)

Concert: Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Birthplace of Country Music Museum (520 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, VA)

Tickets: $85 (taxes, fees included)

1927 Society Members: Tickets on sale beginning Monday, January 8 – Sunday, January 21. See 1927 Society E-Newsletter for Special Access Code. (E-Newsletter sent on 1/8/2018.)

Public: Tickets on sale to the general public on January 22nd at 10:00 am (EST).