17th Annual Groundhog Day Celebration

Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park 431 Main St, Chimney Rock, North Carolina 28720

Join Chimney Rock’s naturalist and our favorite NC rodent to find out if spring is coming early or if we have six more weeks of winter. This fun event includes our resident groundhog seeking his shadow, animal demonstrations with a few of his ambassador friends and critter crafts.

Education & Learning, Outdoor
