16th Annual Franklin Area Folk Festival
Cowee School Arts & Heritage Center 51 Cowee School Drive, Franklin, North Carolina 28734
The 16th Annual Franklin Area Folk Festival, “A Celebration of Appalachian Heritage” will be held from 10 am to 4 pm at Cowee School Arts & Heritage Center. Nestled in Cowee West’s Mill Historic District at 51 Cowee School Drive in Franklin, NC, the Center is a unique showcase for demonstrating the everyday skills, crafts and music of our ancestors. And it is a FREE event!
