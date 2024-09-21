16th Annual Flock to the Rock
to
Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park 431 Main St, Chimney Rock, North Carolina 28720
Break out the binoculars! Our annual feathered frenzy returns. Join us for a day in the park celebrating fall bird and butterfly migration with bird and pollinator family activities, live on-the-glove raptor demonstrations, beginner bird walks, the hawk watch, and more! This is our biggest birding event of the year and whether you’re a lifelong birder or just bird-curious, you won’t want to miss it. Full event schedule to follow.
Info
Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park 431 Main St, Chimney Rock, North Carolina 28720
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor