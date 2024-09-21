16th Annual Flock to the Rock

Break out the binoculars! Our annual feathered frenzy returns. Join us for a day in the park celebrating fall bird and butterfly migration with bird and pollinator family activities, live on-the-glove raptor demonstrations, beginner bird walks, the hawk watch, and more! This is our biggest birding event of the year and whether you’re a lifelong birder or just bird-curious, you won’t want to miss it. Full event schedule to follow.