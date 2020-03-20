The 15th Annual Guitar Weekend and Retreat welcomes guitar players of all levels to come together to learn new guitar skills and jam with each other in a fun and relaxed atmosphere.

The weekend workshop matches beginning, intermediate and advanced guitar students with three nationally known instructors. In addition to challenging classes, there is an instructor’s concert, a nightly jam session and an opportunity for students to perform on stage if they wish. All of this is set in a beautiful mountain resort with all of the amenities.