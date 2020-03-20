15th Annual Guitar Weekend
Twin Falls Resort State Park Mullens, West Virginia 25882
The 15th Annual Guitar Weekend and Retreat welcomes guitar players of all levels to come together to learn new guitar skills and jam with each other in a fun and relaxed atmosphere.
The weekend workshop matches beginning, intermediate and advanced guitar students with three nationally known instructors. In addition to challenging classes, there is an instructor’s concert, a nightly jam session and an opportunity for students to perform on stage if they wish. All of this is set in a beautiful mountain resort with all of the amenities.
Info
Twin Falls Resort State Park Mullens, West Virginia 25882 View Map