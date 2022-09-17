14th Annual Flock to the Rock

× Expand Chimney Rock Management Red-tailed Hawk Ghost is one of the ambassadors who helps teach about birds of prey at Flock to the Rock.

Grab your binoculars and get ready for our annual feathered frenzy. This event was designed so birders of all skill sets can enjoy one of the country’s fastest growing hobbies – bird watching! Live bird demos, guided walks, activities for kids and our annual hawk watch are just a few of the reasons this event is perfect for the whole family. Events will be from 10am to 3pm Saturday and Sunday.

Schedule to follow at chimneyrockpark.com