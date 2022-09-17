14th Annual Flock to the Rock

Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park 431 Main St, Chimney Rock, North Carolina 28720

Grab your binoculars and get ready for our annual feathered frenzy. This event was designed so birders of all skill sets can enjoy one of the country’s fastest growing hobbies – bird watching! Live bird demos, guided walks, activities for kids and our annual hawk watch are just a few of the reasons this event is perfect for the whole family. Events will be from 10am to 3pm Saturday and Sunday.

Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park 431 Main St, Chimney Rock, North Carolina 28720
