11th Annual Winter Adventure Weekend

Get back outside in eastern Kentucky at Carter Caves State Resort Park’s weekend of hiking, canoeing, wild and commercial cave tours, kayaking, rappelling, winter survival, , and other adventures. Participants will select from a list of trips that range from beginner to advanced skill levels. All of the trips and events are led by guides. To get familiar with the event you can see past event offerings, trip level descriptions and photos at www.winteradventureweekend.com. The website is updated with 2020 information in early December. Online Registration begins shortly thereafter.