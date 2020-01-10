11th Annual Greater Roanoke Home & Garden Show
The Berglund Center 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Solve all your projects in one place in one weekend at the 11th Annual Greater Roanoke Home & Garden Show! You’ll find the latest products and services for your home and landscape: builders, remodelers, contractors, building materials, decks, pools, spas, entertainment systems, storage solutions, all kinds of plants, landscape displays, kitchenware, home accessories and so much more!
