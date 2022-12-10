10th VA Infantry, Valley Guards- A Holiday Encampment
to
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
×
10th Virginia Infantry Facebook page
10th Virginia Infantry Encampment
Historic Area.
Journey back in time and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War Encampment during the holidays. Interact with the 10th VA Infantry, also known as the Valley Guards, as they perform the daily tasks of a soldier. See how troops would celebrate the holiday season, pass time while at camp, and how their rations would be prepared.
$10/car parking fee.
Info
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
History, Kids & Family, Outdoor