10th VA Infantry, Valley Guards- A Holiday Encampment

10th Virginia Infantry Encampment

Historic Area.

Journey back in time and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War Encampment during the holidays. Interact with the 10th VA Infantry, also known as the Valley Guards, as they perform the daily tasks of a soldier. See how troops would celebrate the holiday season, pass time while at camp, and how their rations would be prepared.

$10/car parking fee.