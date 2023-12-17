10th VA Infantry, Valley Guards- A Holiday Encampment

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/vollunteers Civil War encampment

Dec. 17, 2023. 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Historic Area.

Journey back in time and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and smells of a Civil War Encampment during the holidays. Interact with the 10th VA Infantry, also known as the Valley Guards, as they perform the daily tasks of soldier life. See how troops would celebrate the holiday season, explore troop movements within the valley, and observe black powder demonstrations.

$10/car parking fee.