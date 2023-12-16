10th VA Infantry, Valley Guards- A Holiday Encampment

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144

Dec. 16, 2023. 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Journey back in time and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and smells of a Civil War Encampment during the holidays. Interact with the 10th VA Infantry, also known as the Valley Guards, as they perform the daily tasks of soldier life. See how troops would celebrate the holiday season, explore troop movements within the valley, and observe black powder demonstrations.

Also on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

$10/car parking fee.

History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
540-592-3556
