10th VA Infantry, Valley Guards- Civil War Encampment

Sky Meadows staff/volunteers Civil War soldiers

Historic Area

Journey back in time and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War Encampment. Interact with the 10th VA Infantry, also known as the Valley Guards, as they perform the daily tasks of a soldier. See how troops would pass time while at camp, the rations they were issued and how those rations would be prepared.

$10/car parking fee.