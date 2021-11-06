10th VA Infantry, Valley Guards- Civil War Encampment

to

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144

Historic Area

Journey back in time and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War Encampment. Interact with the 10th VA Infantry, also known as the Valley Guards, as they perform the daily tasks of a soldier. See how troops would pass time while at camp, the rations they were issued and how those rations would be prepared.

$10/car parking fee.

Info

History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
540-592-3556
