10th VA Infantry, Valley Guards- Civil War Encampment
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Journey back in time and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War Encampment. Interact with the 10th VA Infantry, also known as the Valley Guards, as they perform the daily tasks of a soldier. See how troops would pass time while at camp, the rations they were issued and how those rations would be prepared.
$10/car parking fee.
