Join us as we ring in the New Year at the Festhalle with the 10th Annual Dropping of the Edelweiss!

Live Music

Dancing

Party Favors

Heavy Hors D’oeuvres

Champagne Toast at Midnight

Beer & Wine Available for Purchase

Adults $30

Kids 6-12 $15

Kids under 6: FREE

DATE

December 31, 2023

8:00 PM to Midnight

LOCATION

Helen Festhalle

1074 Edelweiss Strasse

Helen, GA 30545

Get Directions

For more information, call the Helen Chamber of Commerce at 706-878-1908 or send us a message.