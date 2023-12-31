10th Annual Dropping of the Edelweiss

Festhalle 1074 Edelweiss Strasse, Helen, Georgia 30545

Join us as we ring in the New Year at the Festhalle with the 10th Annual Dropping of the Edelweiss!

  • Live Music
  • Dancing
  • Party Favors
  • Heavy Hors D’oeuvres
  • Champagne Toast at Midnight
  • Beer & Wine Available for Purchase

Adults $30

Kids 6-12 $15

Kids under 6: FREE

DATE

December 31, 2023

8:00 PM to Midnight

LOCATION

Helen Festhalle

1074 Edelweiss Strasse

Helen, GA 30545

For more information, call the Helen Chamber of Commerce at 706-878-1908 or send us a message.

706-878-1908
