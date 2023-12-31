10th Annual Dropping of the Edelweiss
Festhalle 1074 Edelweiss Strasse, Helen, Georgia 30545
Join us as we ring in the New Year at the Festhalle with the 10th Annual Dropping of the Edelweiss!
- Live Music
- Dancing
- Party Favors
- Heavy Hors D’oeuvres
- Champagne Toast at Midnight
- Beer & Wine Available for Purchase
Adults $30
Kids 6-12 $15
Kids under 6: FREE
DATE
December 31, 2023
8:00 PM to Midnight
LOCATION
Helen Festhalle
1074 Edelweiss Strasse
Helen, GA 30545
For more information, call the Helen Chamber of Commerce at 706-878-1908 or send us a message.
Info
Festhalle 1074 Edelweiss Strasse, Helen, Georgia 30545
Festivals & Fairs