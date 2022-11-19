10th Annual Christmas in Dawsonville

× Expand Dawson County Chamber Christmas Event Banner (1200 × 628 px) Christmas in DawsonvilleChristmas Parade, Jingle Market and Tree Lighting Festivities

Christmas in Dawsonville

Christmas Parade, Jingle Market and Tree Lighting Festivities

4 pm to 8 pm Jingle Market will have crafts of local vendors, handmade products and more.

4 pm Parade will run through Downtown Dawsonville, turning onto Hwy 53 and ending at the Dawsonville Municipal Complex.

Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony with fun activities for the family will begin after the parade. Activities include: music, dancing, free pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, face painting, hot cocoa and coffee.

Thank you for helping us make this a successful event:

Come out and enjoy the spirit of Christmas with our community.

If you are interested in having a float or group in the parade please contact:

Dawson County Chamber of Commerce

706-265-6278