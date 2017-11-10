Junior League of Roanoke Valley's Annual Stocked Market

The Berglund Center 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

The Stocked Market is the JLRV’s Annual Shopping Extravaganza. Held at the Berglund Center each November, this holiday market boasts over a hundred vendors from across the country. This fundraiser has raised over $3.4 million over the past 27 years. All funds raised stay within the Roanoke Valley and are used to further the JLRV’s mission.

The hours for the 2017 Stocked Market are:

Friday, November 10, 2017

8:00am-11:00am Preview Coffee 

11:00am-6:00pm General Shopping  

Saturday, November 11, 2017

9:00am-6:00pm General Shopping & The HomeGrown Market  

Sunday, November 12, 2017

10:00am-5:00pm General Shopping

