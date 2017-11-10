Junior League of Roanoke Valley's Annual Stocked Market

The Stocked Market is the JLRV’s Annual Shopping Extravaganza. Held at the Berglund Center each November, this holiday market boasts over a hundred vendors from across the country. This fundraiser has raised over $3.4 million over the past 27 years. All funds raised stay within the Roanoke Valley and are used to further the JLRV’s mission.

The hours for the 2017 Stocked Market are:

Friday, November 10, 2017

8:00am-11:00am Preview Coffee

11:00am-6:00pm General Shopping

Saturday, November 11, 2017

9:00am-6:00pm General Shopping & The HomeGrown Market

Sunday, November 12, 2017

10:00am-5:00pm General Shopping