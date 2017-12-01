Join Carnegie Hall for this Holiday tradition! The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is West Virginia’s premier performing arts organization, presenting classical, pops, and chamber-music concerts annually throughout the Mountain State. Currently in its 77th season, the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra enriches the region by providing affordable, high-quality concerts, collaborations with West Virginia arts organizations, and a nationally award-winning education program.
Carnegie Hall Presents: WV Symphony Orchestra “Home for the Holidays”
Carnegie Hall 105 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia
Carnegie Hall 105 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia View Map