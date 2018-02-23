Seeing Southern: The Super Bowl . . . of Sorts

× 1 of 12 Expand Judy Garrison Confession Concession, the Knights of Columbus, won the toilet trophy. × 2 of 12 Expand Judy Garrison Fourteen uniquely designed structures competed for the title of best outhouse. × 3 of 12 Expand Judy Garrison Waiting is the hardest part. × 4 of 12 Expand Judy Garrison Heading toward the slope. × 5 of 12 Expand Judy Garrison Simply getting the outhouse to the starting line was a chore. × 6 of 12 Expand Judy Garrison The outhouses aren't the only draw; hours before the beginning of the race, music and BBQ draw the crowd's attention. × 7 of 12 Expand Judy Garrison It was the main slope at Sapphire Valley that gave the participants a little more slant this year. × 8 of 12 Expand Judy Garrison The hardest working element of the team, those who pushed the outhouses. × 9 of 12 Expand Judy Garrison Teams consisted of three members; two to push and one to sit inside and steer. × 10 of 12 Expand Judy Garrison It's neck and neck competition. × 11 of 12 Expand Judy Garrison For the win, Luis Aparicio and his Confession Concession outhouse, representing Knights of Columbus. × 12 of 12 Expand Judy Garrison Each outhouse had to have a toilet seat and a roll of toilet paper (or alternative form of wiping)! Prev Next

It’s been a long time since I’ve seen grown men celebrate at a finish line, dancing and screaming, over a six-inch trophy toilet!

It’s the annual tradition (third weekend in February) at Sapphire Valley in western North Carolina, turning a ski slope into a slippery slope where a myriad of uniquely constructed outhouses chase the painted orange line to claim the honor of the top outhouse racer! It started 12 years ago with a faint idea and has morphed into one of the most anticipated activities of the winter season.

Fourteen houses waiting patiently for their turn at the starting line, but it would be only one that would win, over and over again in this double elimination tournament. Some say, they had the Lord on their side. Others might say it was the toilet seat that gave them the slip.

“Anyone can enter the race,” says Juanita Owen of Sapphire Valley. “I don’t think there is anywhere else you could go and have so much fun with outhouses. Everyone does look forward to this each year.”

Even with the dark clouds and mist, hundreds lined the course, cheering for their favorite outhouse. And wouldn’t you know it, the rain disappeared during the hour of the race. The winner, Confession Concession, might have a theory as to why that happened.

