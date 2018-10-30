Seeing Southern: Drinking Up Sylva NC

1 of 10
Not sure which pint to choose? Try a flight of some of Innovation's most popular choices.
Corey Bryson is the creative genius/owner behind Balsam Falls Brewing Company.
At Balsam Falls, enjoy your favorite pint. Three local restaurants deliver food to your table.
Balsam's Lauriachi Pale Ale is one of the most popular brews.
There's 36 beers on tap at Innovation.
Sylva's most photographed building, the historic courthouse that overlooks Main Street.
Innovations Brewing is celebrating five years in business in October.
Sage advice in Sylva
The deck at Innovation which overlooks the Scott Creek.
Owner of Innovation, Nicole Owen and son Crosby, believe craft brewing is a family affair.
There's no better time to head to the mountains. The leaves are changing, the apples are falling and beer, well, it’s brewing.
The burst of craft breweries into every small town and metropolitan city is not slowing down. The marketing phrase Shop Local takes a new slant; drink local and know who makes your beer and what’s in it.
And in Sylva, North Carolina, with a population of slightly over two thousand, two breweries lead people into the downtown area in droves for that homegrown flavor.
For Balsam Falls Brewing Company and Innovation Brewing, the heart leads the way as they each add a little passion to each barrel. We discovered these two watering holes simply by accident; however, our next visit will be quite intentional.
Judy and Len Garrison are at home in Farmington, Georgia, just on the outskirts of Dawg country - better known as Athens. Len, an IT manager and photographer, and Judy, an editor, author and travel writer, invite you to travel along with them as they explore the best of the South. Email them at seeingsouthern@gmail.com. Visit their website at Seeing Southern, and follow them on Twitter at @judyhgarrison, @seeing_southern, LIKE them on Facebook and on Instagram.