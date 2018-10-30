Seeing Southern: Drinking Up Sylva NC

× 1 of 10 Expand Seeing Southern Not sure which pint to choose? Try a flight of some of Innovation's most popular choices. × 2 of 10 Expand Seeing Southern Corey Bryson is the creative genius/owner behind Balsam Falls Brewing Company. × 3 of 10 Expand Seeing Southern At Balsam Falls, enjoy your favorite pint. Three local restaurants deliver food to your table. × 4 of 10 Expand Seeing Southern Balsam's Lauriachi Pale Ale is one of the most popular brews. × 5 of 10 Expand Seeing Southern There's 36 beers on tap at Innovation. × 6 of 10 Expand Judy Garrison Sylva's most photographed building, the historic courthouse that overlooks Main Street. × 7 of 10 Expand Judy Garrison Innovations Brewing is celebrating five years in business in October. × 8 of 10 Expand Seeing Southern Sage advice in Sylva × 9 of 10 Expand Judy Garrison The deck at Innovation which overlooks the Scott Creek. × 10 of 10 Expand Judy Garrison Owner of Innovation, Nicole Owen and son Crosby, believe craft brewing is a family affair. Prev Next

There's no better time to head to the mountains. The leaves are changing, the apples are falling and beer, well, it’s brewing.

The burst of craft breweries into every small town and metropolitan city is not slowing down. The marketing phrase Shop Local takes a new slant; drink local and know who makes your beer and what’s in it.

And in Sylva, North Carolina, with a population of slightly over two thousand, two breweries lead people into the downtown area in droves for that homegrown flavor.

For Balsam Falls Brewing Company and Innovation Brewing, the heart leads the way as they each add a little passion to each barrel. We discovered these two watering holes simply by accident; however, our next visit will be quite intentional.

Read their story here.

